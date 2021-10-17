$1.26 EPS Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $0.88. Enova International posted earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $149,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,440. Enova International has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.