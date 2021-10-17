$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.08. Medpace posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

MEDP stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $187.08. 137,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,717. Medpace has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $199.04. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.42.

In other Medpace news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,945 shares of company stock worth $18,212,814. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.