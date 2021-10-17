$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $987.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston reported sales of $896.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of LW stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.24. 2,070,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $5,668,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 101,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

