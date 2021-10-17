$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $987.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston reported sales of $896.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of LW stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.24. 2,070,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $5,668,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 101,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.