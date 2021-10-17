$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. 875,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

