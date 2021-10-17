$0.39 EPS Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,718. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. AAON has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $81.25.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

