$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Howard Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBMD shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $395.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

