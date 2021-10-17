-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tango Therapeutics.

TNGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

TNGX traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 33,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

