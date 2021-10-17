-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Fastly reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of FSLY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,329. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $733,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,056 shares of company stock worth $4,178,223. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

