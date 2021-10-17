$0.13 EPS Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.12. 472,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

