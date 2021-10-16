Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ZNGA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.36. 10,634,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,139,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,369 shares of company stock worth $4,685,473 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after buying an additional 1,290,886 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 17.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after buying an additional 3,065,806 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

