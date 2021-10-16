Zymergen Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 19th (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen’s (NASDAQ:ZY) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 19th. Zymergen had issued 16,130,000 shares in its public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $500,030,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZY shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Zymergen stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

