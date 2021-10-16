Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZURVY stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 40.14 and a quick ratio of 40.14.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.