Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $165,042.80 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $165,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZUO opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 625,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zuora by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Zuora by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 291,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 122,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

