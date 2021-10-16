Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) to Hold

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory J. Flesher bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vineet R. Jindal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,825.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

