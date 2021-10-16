Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.37.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 136.56% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Focus by 66.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.