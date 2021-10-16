Zacks Investment Research Lowers South State (NASDAQ:SSB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.87.

Shares of SSB opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09. South State has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that South State will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,589,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in South State by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in South State by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in South State by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250,303 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in South State by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

