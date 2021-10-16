Zacks Investment Research Lowers AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

AGFS stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 389,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 256,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,461 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

