Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Hold

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $153.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

