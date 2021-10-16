Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) to Hold

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Ricoh alerts:

Shares of RICOY opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ricoh has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts predict that Ricoh will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ricoh (RICOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.