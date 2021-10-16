Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MONDY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondi stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.06. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.4674 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Mondi

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

