Zacks: Brokerages Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Earnings of $5.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.38. W.W. Grainger posted earnings of $4.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $19.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $22.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $429.05. 221,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $345.00 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $210,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $2,682,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

