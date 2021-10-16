Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $520.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report sales of $520.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $521.79 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $436.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

FN traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,859. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $109.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.