Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.60. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in EVERTEC by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EVERTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.