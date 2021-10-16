Zacks: Brokerages Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.49. ASGN posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.70. 260,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. ASGN has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the first quarter worth about $274,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 4,262.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in ASGN by 14.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

