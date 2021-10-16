Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post sales of $221.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.20 million to $225.85 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $125.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $861.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $841.07 million to $881.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,329,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $208.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

