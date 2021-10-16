Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%.

UTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $220.91 million, a P/E ratio of 336.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 95,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 158,954 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.