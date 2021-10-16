Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 21.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 36.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 70.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 138.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 44,637 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UAA remained flat at $$20.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,419,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,165. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.