Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. STAAR Surgical reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $114.89. 382,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.55 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

