Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $327.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,735,000 after acquiring an additional 272,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sientra by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sientra by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

