Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to report $25.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.42 million and the highest is $25.50 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $13.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $99.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,034.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,111 shares of company stock worth $6,202,763. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Outset Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Outset Medical by 52.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Outset Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

