Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 420,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 64,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

