Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Announce -$12.90 EPS

Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($12.90) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($14.25) to ($11.10). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($22.81) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($59.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($60.09) to ($58.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($35.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($51.36) to ($28.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. The business had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBR. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.68. 106,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The company has a market cap of $994.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

