Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 14,471.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 14.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in EVO Payments by 107,658.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

EVOP opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,161.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.