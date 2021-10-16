Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Post $2.13 EPS

Brokerages expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. ePlus posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.20 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUS. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $644,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,240 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ePlus by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ePlus by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.34. ePlus has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $110.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

