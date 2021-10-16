Zacks: Analysts Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $86.41 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

