Zacks: Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post sales of $55.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $42.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $215.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.25 million to $229.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $259.26 million, with estimates ranging from $203.67 million to $293.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $7,079,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,236,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after buying an additional 392,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 430,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

