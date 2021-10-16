Zacks: Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,025%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE EPR opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $23,925,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 69.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.