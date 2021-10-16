Zacks: Analysts Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Daseke reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

DSKE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 735,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,531. The company has a market capitalization of $635.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Daseke has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 122,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 321,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

