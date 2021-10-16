Zacks: Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.52. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. 1,508,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,037. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

