Zacks: Analysts Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHLB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,151. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

