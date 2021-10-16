Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to Post $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.30. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Century Bank.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,226. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32. U.S. Century Bank has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.