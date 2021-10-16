Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report sales of $16.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.67 million to $17.17 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $37.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $90.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.51 million to $99.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $202.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAT. B. Riley cut their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,768. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $417.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

