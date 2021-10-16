Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

NYSE:GPN opened at $160.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.41 and its 200-day moving average is $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 18.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Global Payments by 30.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

