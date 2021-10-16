Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.57 EPS

Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Genpact reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 53,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 407,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.