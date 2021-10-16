Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the highest is ($0.89). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $104,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARQT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. 76,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,365. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

