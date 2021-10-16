Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of ALNA opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

