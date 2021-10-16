Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 6%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares traded down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. 644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 357,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.52.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

