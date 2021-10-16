YFValue Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.00205907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00093086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

