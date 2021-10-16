Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Raymond James

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James to C$7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price target on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.05.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.60. The firm has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 25.73. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.82 and a 1-year high of C$8.02.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.421647 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.