Xponential Fitness’ (XPOF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XPOF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.79.

XPOF opened at $15.87 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

